SHIRLEY COLLINS |BRIAN CATLING | MATTHEW SHAW

CHARLESTON, May 2020

2 & 3May,

Garden and soundscape open from 6pm, 7.30pm start

14+ Under 16s to be accompanied

Please be aware the gardens can accommodate only a limited capacity. Those wishing to promenade the grounds may experience a wait to allow the previous group to exit the gardens.

Tickets holders will also be able to visit Charleston Galleries and The Threshing Barn café will be serving food and drink before the performance.

CHARLESTON Garden and Hay Barn

Charleston, Firle, Lewes BN8 6LL

£25/ £29 plus booking fee

Tickets available from Charleston website, Seetickets & Resident

Announced 28-01-20 10am

On sale 30-01-20 10am

“Never are voices so beautiful as when dusk almost hides the body, and they seem to issue from nothingness with a note of intimacy seldom heard by day.” Virginia Woolf ‘Night and Day’

Lodestar in 2018 was a reawakening of one of folk music’s most important voices. Now the journey continues as Shirley Collins makes a pilgrimage to the heart of the landscape that fuels her work. Performing together again with the Lodestar band, Shirley sings songs of love and songs of the land in this most beautiful and extraordinary of places.

The evening is a collaboration with long-time friend, artist, writer and performer Brian Catling, and acclaimed sound artist Matthew Shaw. They present CROWLINK, an immersive soundscape and site-specific performance in the grounds at Charleston; the country meeting place of the Bloomsbury group. Original poetry by Catling and traditional songs from Collins are interwoven with field recordings from Matthew Shaw. You are invited to wind your way through the gardens and lose yourself in a landscape of song and voice.

Conjured from that most startlingly original imagination, CROWLINK culminates in a performance by Catling in response to the intense creativity of the place.

A partnership with Melting Vinyl www.meltingvinyl.co.uk

About Charleston:

Charleston is a house, garden and art gallery situated in the spectacular South Downs National Park. From 1916 it was the home of artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, two of the most radical and influential British artists of the twentieth century.

Bell and Grant were both members of the Bloomsbury group and their house and garden became the country home and meeting place of some of the twentieth century’s most pioneering artists, writers and thinkers – people who rejected the status quo and imagined new ways of living and working. Regular visitors included Virginia Woolf, E.M. Forsters, John Maynard Keynes, Roger Fry, Clive Bell and Lytton Strachey, among others. Today, Charleston continues to be a place of creativity, discussion and debate, with a year-round programme of exhibitions, festivals and events featuring leading contemporary artists, writers, performers and thinkers.

https://www.charleston.org.uk/

About the artists:

Shirley Collins

‘Shirley Collins is without doubt one of England’s greatest cultural treasures’ Billy Bragg

‘Shirley is a time traveller, a conduit for essential human aches, one of the greatest artists who ever lived, and yet utterly humble’ Stewart Lee

‘Fifty years since she last performed live at The Roundhouse alongside her late sister Dolly, Folk’s grande dame Shirley Collins makes a triumphant return, evidentially having lost nothing in the art of stark storytelling over the preceding years.’ Folk Radio January 2019

A performance of unwavering and revelatory intimacy: Guardian ****

http://www.shirleycollins.co.uk/main.html

Brian Catling

“Brian Catling is simply a genius. His writing is so extraordinary it hurts, it makes me realize how little imagination I have.” —Terry Gilliam

“I am glad to have the book as a companion on my own dark quest.” —Tom Waits

“There are not many books that rearrange the molecules of your being, turning your eyes inside out. The Vorrh, this saturnine post-traumatic testament, is one of them. A work of genius.” —Iain Sinclair

www.briancatling.net

Matthew Shaw

‘A beautifully understated, fragile affair. Bewitching and addictive.’ The Times

‘Shaw conjures the ghostly afterimage of ritual songforms and reassembles them as lucid, revenant forms animating particular landscapes’ David Keenan

‘His multi-levelled music is immersive and captures the ‘genius loci’ or spirit of place with awe-inspiring sensitivity.’ Gary Cook, The Ecologist

http://www.texlahoma.com/.