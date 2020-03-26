Dropkick Murphys have just released a new single, “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding”–along with a B-side “James Connolly,” written by the band’s friend Larry Kirwan–direct to fans via and . The band debuted the new single live during their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick’s Day concert on 17th March. have just released a new single, “”–along with a B-side “,” written by the band’s friend Larry Kirwan–direct to fans via www.DKMStore.com and dropkickmurphys.bandcamp.com The band debuted the new single live during theirSt. Patrick’s Day concert on 17th March.

Streaming Up From Boston has now been watched more than 10 million times across multiple platforms, and was featured on the NBC Nightly News (March 18), CBS This Morning Saturday (March 21), CNN (March 23) and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Dropkick Murphys’ charity The Claddagh Fund raised over $60,000 for the city of Boston’s Boston Resiliency Fund in connection with the live streaming event.

The free streaming concert was a #1 YouTube Trending Page, #2 Twitter Trending Topic across the United States, and a homepage feature on Twitch, as well as streaming concurrently via Instagram and Facebook Live. Streaming Up From Boston was sponsored by Boston-area tech company Pegasystems.

Watch NBC, CBS and CNN coverage of Streaming Up From Boston here:

Dropkick Murphys’ originally scheduled hometown St. Patrick’s Day Week Boston Blowout shows have been postponed until later this year.