After a hiatus of nearly 20 years, celebrated Welsh band Derrero are back!

The NME once described the band as being ‘Like a young lad returning home from a spot of inner-city rioting’ and without a thought for the intervening years it seems like nothing’s changed !! Derrero are still invincible, unpredictable and buzzing like crazy with ideas.

Self-recorded and produced over an intense alcohol fuelled weekend in May 2019 the new album ‘Time Lapse’ contains 11 songs that weave tales of crustaceans, filthy flotsam, sobriety fear and house relocation in Missouri around Derrero’s trade mark art noise sound.

Time Lapse will be released by Recordiau Cae Gwyn on Mar 28th 2020′

The album can be pre-ordered from Bandcamp on the link below.

Pre-oder here

~

Cae Gwyn Records can be found via their website or on Instagram and Twitter @CaeGwynRecords

Derrero can be found via Twitter where they tweet as @Derrero1