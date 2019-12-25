We are sad to hear that one our favourite bass players – Dave Riley from Big Black has finally succumbed to the cancer that he defied for so long at the age of 59.

the Chicago based musician was a key part of Steve Albini’s trio who changed the shape the of music with their drum machine driven shrapnel assault that was massively influential with Riley’s bass clank and grind being a key part of the trio’s sound.

Farewell Dave – Xmas day will now be about listening to your concise, heavy and genius bass lines.