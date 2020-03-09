**COMPETITION**

ANSWER THE QUESTION BELOW TO BE IN WITH A CHANCE OF WINNING TWO TICKETS TO ATTEND THE EVENT EITHER IN GLASGOW, BIRMINGHAM, OR MANCHESTER. (NOT LONDON)



Q: Name the Blondie song below which this line comes from and email the answer (with the subject heading of BLONDIE COMPETITION to melaniesmith@louderthanwar.com – leave your name and the town of choice. (closing date is Sunday, March 15th am)

“You read me my rights and then you said Let’s go and nothing more……”

Competition winners will be chosen at random by the online name picker.

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 19 or over.

The show will be conversation and readings followed by a Q&A.

There will be no live musical element to this performance.

More details here:

The competition prize is for two tickets to the ‘In Conversation Event’ at a venue of your choice (Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester – see poster for dates and venue).

There is no cash alternative is available for this prize.