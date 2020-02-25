We have always loved Chrissie Hynde.

Fearless. Punk inner circle. Animal rights activist. Stunning voice. Great songwriter.

But like her best pal Morrissey she seems to be drifting away towards the new right…

That’s if this LA weekly piece about her recent pro Rush Limbaugh comments is correct…

At the very best she is making an appeal for ultra-liberalism – embrace your enemy no matter how bad they are and mixing it with an understandable sentimentality about her father…at worst we could have another Morrissey car crash on our hands.

Still love both artists records though…and they do have the right talk crap!

