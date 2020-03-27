Bullybones: Great new song & video from Rock’n’Roll Bad-Boys in slap-happy stag-do shenanigans

I’ve been telling people that Bullybones are the Last Great Rock’n’Roll Band for years and years now.

This brand new video for an unreleased song captures their essence – musically and attitudinally. They are a bunch of mischievous motherfuckers.

Put together from bits of live footage and fuckery caught on camera on bassist Illys stag night it’s a classic piece of dirty rock’n’roll action.

Enjoy.

All words by Ged Babey