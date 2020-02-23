In a recent interview in the Guardian the brilliant Brian James – who was the guitarist, songwriter and mastermind behind the first two Damned albums claims that music needs a kick up the arse.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/music/2020/feb/22/damned-new-rose-brian-james-punk-oscar

But does it?

We are overwhelmed trying to keep up with the diverse and thrilling modern music culture and find it sad that people want to reduce the future of music to old punk records.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the first two Damned albums and Brian was brilliant – I loved Tanz Der youth as well but music didn’t stop.

Maybe Brian has earned the right to say this but Elderly music fans don’t have to embrace modern music but when they start going on about ‘music nowadays’ and ‘proper music’ they actually sound worse than their parents complaining about punk back in the seventies. Guess what! Music doesn’t have only be made with guitars. Music doesn’t have to sound like punk! Guess what! You are not meant to like the 1975 or understand grime or hip hop…

I’m in a pub in Hastings now watching an amazing young band. There is great new guitar music, innovative music like Wardruna, wild electronic music, amazing bands in Russia like Shortparis, a killer young Dutch scene, Witch Fever and LIINES in Manchester, Anna Von Hauswolff, some great pop music and music across all genres.