These are grim times of course but there is a rapidly growing response from all corners of society in dealing with this.

Brewdog are a brewing chain who made their name with their own brewed beer and cool bars. Their reaction to the virus wars is to utilise what they do best – brewing – but in a way that is going to make serious difference.

Switching to making hand sanitisers they have given them away free to hospitals and frontline workers and anyone who has a need. It’s this kind of spirit that’s going to get us through this. We all have our various skills so its time to adopt and survive!

The independent brewer BrewDog has begun making hand sanitiser at its distillery in Aberdeenshire amid shortages driven by coronavirus fears.

The firm said it would be giving away the “punk sanitiser” for free to those that need it.

BrewDog’s founder, James Watt, announced on social media that the company had started producing sanitiser to help with shortages. “We are determined to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible stay safe,” he said.

The company said it was “working around the clock on producing the first batch to have it available for next week”, and the sanitiser will be given away to local charities and the community rather than sold.