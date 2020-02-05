Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas have an ambitious 2020 ahead of them. The Essex-based band will be releasing a single a month for the whole year. Their first offering is Cora, Cora, Cora. Featuring an innovative video that pays homage to Dylan’s Subterranean Homesick Blues, it’s a wonderful slice of life down a London back alley. The recording features Dave Barbarossa (Adam & The Ants/Bow Wow Wow) on drums, and, not surprisingly, there’s a subtle tribal element to the choruses of Cora that adds a distinctive USP to Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas’ inaugural release for the year.

Watch the video to Cora, Cora, Cora here:

Follow Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas here