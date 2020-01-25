Behemoth

Manchester Arena

16th January 2020

These Polish black metallers have been busy supporting the almighty kings of extreme metal Slipknot on their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour. Melanie Smith went along to photograph the opening night of the UK tour in Manchester and here we feature a live photo review of Behemoth.

Behemoth have been on the death metal scene since 1991, with eleven albums under their belt, extensive tours supporting the likes of Slayer, Napalm Death, and in the process gaining a substantial following in the UK.

Photographing this show was akin to being in Satans temple, full of atmospheric drama which includes smoke and fire, satanic imagery, occultist lyrics, deafening doom-laden music and it was just about my perfect kind of live shoot. I half expected them to pluck a human sacrifice from the baying crowd who so obviously loved them. A little heart racing being in the pit with Nergal’s dark eyes holding court, but I’m still here to tell the tale.

Setlist:

Solve @Tape

Wolves ov Siberia

Daimonos

Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

Bartzabel

Rom 5:8

Conquer All

Ov Fire and the Void

Chant for Eschaton 2000

Coagvla @Tape

