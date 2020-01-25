Behemoth © Melanie Smith

Manchester Arena
16th January 2020

These Polish black metallers have been busy supporting the almighty kings of extreme metal Slipknot on their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour. Melanie Smith went along to photograph the opening night of the UK tour in Manchester and here we feature a live photo review of Behemoth.

Behemoth have been on the death metal scene since 1991, with eleven albums under their belt, extensive tours supporting the likes of Slayer, Napalm Death, and in the process gaining a substantial following in the UK.

Photographing this show was akin to being in Satans temple, full of atmospheric drama which includes smoke and fire, satanic imagery, occultist lyrics, deafening doom-laden music and it was just about my perfect kind of live shoot. I half expected them to pluck a human sacrifice from the baying crowd who so obviously loved them. A little heart racing being in the pit with Nergal’s dark eyes holding court, but I’m still here to tell the tale.

Solve @Tape
Wolves ov Siberia
Daimonos
Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
Bartzabel
Rom 5:8
Conquer All
Ov Fire and the Void
Chant for Eschaton 2000
Coagvla @Tape

Please note: Use of these images in any form without permission is illegal. If you wish to contact the photographer please email: mel@mudkissphotography.co.uk

Behemoth are online here. They are also on Facebook and Twitter.

Photos by Melanie Smith. More work by Mel on Louder Than War can be found at her author’s archive. You can find her on Facebook and Twitter. Photography portfolio can be found here

Melanie Smith
http://www.mudkissphotography.co.uk
