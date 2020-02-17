Baxter Dury to headline new-look 2020 Hastings Fat Tuesday!

Pop royalty, singer-songwriter Baxter Dury will headline the all-new Hastings Fat Tuesday Friday launch night at the revamped White Rock Theatre on 21 February 2020.

Fat Tuesday organiser Adam Daly said he was “beyond excited” to welcome Baxter as the inaugural opening headline act. “The festival has been growing every year over the past decade, and this year we decided to open it with a major artist performing at the biggest venue in town”. The White Rock Theatre has recently undergone some major renovations now allowing for the seats to be taken out to leave a great standing space for gigs.

Baxter, who will release his new album Night Chancers in March, decided to include Hastings as part of his sell out 2020 European tour after hearing about Hastings Fat Tuesday from his sister Jemima who lives in the town. “I think Hastings is a brilliant place and I’ve always meant to make it down for Fat Tuesday so I’m veryhappy to be playing!”

Night Chancers is receiving phenomenal reactions from media and the lucky few able to get an advance copy, word is spreading fast! A ten-song gaze into the black hours and the characters and behaviors that swirl around within them. Failed fashionistas, Instagram voyeurs, jilted Romeos reeking insecurity, the willingly self-deluded, the comically unaware, the Night Chancers are the creatures, constructs and inspirations for the songwriter’s new album. “It’s meant to be a bit Kubrick-y, a psychological journey through the maze bit in The Shining.” With his heart, soul and life poured into the fabric of these songs, as far as the listener is concerned one thing is obvious: “Baxter loves you!”

Support will come from Hastings own Kid Kapichi fresh off the back of a UK tour supporting Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, having honed their blistering set to within an inch of perfection.

Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival (21st – 25th February) is the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration and the fastest growing festival in the South-East, now in it’s 11th year and still growing year on year.

Showcasing the best in new music both regionally and nationally, the festival was established in 2009 by musician Bob Tipler and event organiser Adam Daly, and has grown into a key event in the Hastings cultural calendar, with an audience of 14,000 over five days in 2018. It is the launch event for the area-wide Music Month initiative.

In New Orleans and Rio they call it Mardi Gras, in Venice it’s known as Carnivale and Hastings has “Fat Tuesday” (English for Mardi Gras). Hastings Fat Tuesday borrows heavily from the New Orleans take on Mardi Gras, combining the enjoyment of good music, a flair for dressing up and partying.

Over five days Hastings Fat Tuesday includes a programme of featured events, showcasing more than 150 acts across multiple venues in Hastings, East Sussex, including: curated performances; family activities; a lavish Umbrella Parade; Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball; Sonics, a two-day celebration of experimental and electronic music and visuals; and UnConvention a day-long music industry event. The festival climax is the Fat Tuesday Tour, with 24 emerging and established bands touring Hastings Old Town venues, performing three 20-minute sets each.

In 2018 Hastings Fat Tuesday was awarded ‘Event of the Year’ at the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards.

