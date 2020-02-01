Just released on the Gang Of Four Official Facebook page Gang Of Four’s Andy Gill has died. A true innovator Andy led the band from the early days from their formation in Leeds in 1976. The band released an EP entitled Complicit in On 20 April 2018 which featured the Gill Sterry line-up and was produced by Ben Hillier. The band released Paper Thin in January 2019, the first single from their latest album Happy Now which was released in April 2019. Andy’s last tour was in November ’19.

We’d like to extend our sincere condolences to Andy’s family at this terrible time.

From the band’s Facebook page:

“This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today.

Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.

His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed.

But to us, he was our friend – and we’ll remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He just so happened to be a bit of a genius too.

One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ‘em a spin for him…

Love you mate.”

https://www.facebook.com/gangoffourofficial/