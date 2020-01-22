On the 24th July 2020 a compilation of new works will be released, under the title From Perpetuity, with all proceeds to Alzheimer’s Society.

The collection is brought together by dark ambient composer Daniel Crompton and will feature other works from a range of electronic, experimental and ambient artists.

The project started as a challenge posed by the Cromptor. Each of the artists involved were tasked with producing an entire piece using just one originally sourced sound of no more than five seconds. The process is aimed to test the limits of sonic manipulation, resulting in a diverse celebration of the limitless possibility of sound.

The current roster includes Carmarthen avant-garde collective Radio Europa; Derbyshire based cinematic minimal techno producer Lippy Kid; Barnsley noise duo [retreat]; Portland drone artist Etxera; Portsmouth experimental producer The Burning Trestle; and Texas-based ethereal dark ambient music maker, Scott Lawlor.

The release will be presented with a one-off illustration created by himHallows.

Anyone wanting to get involved in the project or is just requiring more information should contact Daniel Crompton (danielcrompton [at] musician [dot] org). or you can find him on Twitter @danchair

Alzheimer’s Society can be found via their website Facebook or Twitter where they tweet as @alzheimerssoc