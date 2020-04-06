Amid these testing times, North Yorkshire’s alternative hip hop group Ceiling Demons return with a fierce injection of energy, hope and raw truths in their latest single – Illusions – available via digital platforms from 1st May 2020.

The song depicts an isolated society, blind faith and self destruction that ring true now more than ever during the current climate. However the track offers a stunning hit of hope, realisation and togetherness with its call to arms chorus that reminds us of our place in nature and that we are all connected:

But they’re all just illusions

Keep yourself in tune with

This beauty’s got us all included

Connected through this, walking shoeless

Written in 2013, the song has been a firm live favourite at shows throughout the years. 2020 has finally seen Illusions released on a transparent 7″ vinyl as part of Butterfly Effect’s exclusive singles club, with a limited run of 40 copies that sold out within minutes. This rare piece of vinyl includes the previously unreleased B-Side – Illustrations.

