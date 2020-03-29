We are sad to report the death of the Arrows frontman Alan Merrill at the age of 69.

We always loved the Arrows -they were one of those missing link bands between glam and punk and could have fitted easily into either scene. The proto Ramones, the post glam – their concise and brilliant anthems are quintessential mid seventies perfection.

I still have found memorised for the summer of 1975 watching their weekly TV series and their boisterous but brilliantly written anthems were key to the show. It’s another sliver of our youth stolen, another part of the soundtrack gone to the grave and what once seemed so young and so vibrant has become frozen memory. The Arrows deserve to be far more than mere footnote in time and there wa s precious few months when they were the hottest band on the scene and that run of singles remains to be treasured. Often overlooked was just how great and classic their songwriting was. Joan Jett was listening and eventually took their famously overlooked b side I Love Rock n Roll to number one in the USA for 8 weeks.

They may have had a brief flurry at the top by it it was one hell of a flurry.

Thanks for the great rock n roll Alan.