Cathal Coughlan (Microdisney) RIP

We are sad to hear of the death of Cathal Coughlan, the lead singer of such bands as Microdisney and Fatima Mansions
Music Venue Trust announce new campaign : #OwnOurVenues : ‘get rid...

The most important campaign so far – a plan to revolutionise the grassroots music venue sector with a long-term plan to take ownership of the freeholds of premises which house our vital live circuit and place them permanently into a ‘National Trust of Music Venues’.

Tom Robinson Band : Manchester Band On The Wall : Live Review

Tonight’s gig was a joy, Tom has assembled a great band around him, and he makes sure the gig is as much about them as about him. 
Anton Barbeau: Power Pop!!! – review – ALBUM OF THE WEEK!

Anton Barbeau - Power Pop!!! Big Stir Records CD/DL Out Now New 19 track album from Anton Barbeau, with a four song Teen Suite providing the record with...
On Rotation: Our pick of April’s Album Releases

Wow! What a month that was, with the release of some top albums that will no doubt be vying for some high spots when...
John Lydon – Interview with Nigel Carr at Louder Than War

John Lydon talks with Nigel at Louder Than War about the upcoming PIL tour which commences June 6 in Manchester, life at home, The Sex Pistols, recording with PIL, the Pistol documentary and much more in this revealing interview from his home in LA!
UNE (Mark Radcliffe & Paul Langley): Top Ten Influential Albums

The first time I heard UNE was a track off the charity compilation album MancMade which made me sit up and take notice. A...
HOL: Off The Square, Manchester – live review

HOL Manchester 21st May 2022 19 year HOL owns the stage at...
Anton Barbeau: Power Pop!!! – review – ALBUM OF THE WEEK!

Anton Barbeau - Power Pop!!! Big Stir Records CD/DL Out Now New 19...
The Script: AO Arena, Manchester – live photo review

The Script AO Arena Manchester 21st May 2022 The Script come to...
Pet Shop Boys: AO Arena, Manchester – live review

Pet Shop Boys: Dreamland The Greatest Hits Live AO Arena,...
Betty Boo announces new single : ‘Shining Star’ : Shining Star is a shining disco ball dayglo track of pure pop with Philly strings and a...

Shining Star is a shining disco ball dayglo track of pure pop with Philly strings and a cheeky rap and is pure pop.  A guaranteed party starter, a Friday night disco
Mad Cool Festival Preview – 100 bands over 5 nights in Spain!

Mad Cool Festival Preview Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain 6th-10th July 2022 After two...
Marina: O2 Apollo, Manchester – live photo review

Marina | Tove Styrke | Maeve O2 Apollo, Manchester 20th May...

Anton Barbeau: Power Pop!!! – review – ALBUM OF THE WEEK!

Anton Barbeau - Power Pop!!! Big Stir Records CD/DL Out Now New 19 track album from Anton Barbeau,...
The Christian Family: The Raw And Primitive Sound Of… – Album Review

The Christian Family: The Raw And Primitive Sound Of... (Voodoo Rhythm) LP | CD | DL Out...
James Domestic: Carrion Repeating – album review

James Domestic Carrion Repeating (Kibou / Amok / TNS Records) Vinyl | DL Vocalist with The Domestics...
Girls At Our Best!: Pleasure, 3CD Deluxe Digipak Edition – reviewed

Album Review Girls At Our Best! Pleasure  (3CD Deluxe Digipak Edition) Cherry Red 3CD / DL Released...
Pink Drone: Afterlife – album review

Pink Drone: Afterlife (Hip Slang Records) Available on CD / DL / Streaming Out Now The 3rd Pink...
The Clash ‘Combat Rock : The People’s Hall Special Edition ‘ – review and overview of classic album

Creatively daring but with huge stadium hits and also a reminder that while they never lost that edge; never lost their rage
The Imbeciles: Imbecilica – album review

The Imbeciles: Imbecilica (Via Cadiz Music) CD | LP | DL | Cassette Released on 20 May...
Porridge Radio: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky – album review

Porridge Radio Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky (Secretly Canadian) LP | CD | DL...

Mad Cool Festival Preview – 100 bands over 5 nights in Spain!

Mad Cool Festival Preview Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain 6th-10th July 2022 After two years away, one of the hottest new European music festivals, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, returns...
Tallinn-Narva Music Week 2022 – festival review

Tallinn-Narva Music Week Tallinn and Narva 4th-8th May 2022 With two programmes in Tallinn and Narva, the new edition of the festival provides a bird’s-eye view of...

The Script: AO Arena, Manchester – live photo review

The Script AO Arena Manchester 21st May 2022 The Script come to Manchester on the 4th date of their UK tour with a bumper 19 song greatest...
Marina: O2 Apollo, Manchester – live photo review

Marina | Tove Styrke | Maeve O2 Apollo, Manchester 20th May 2022 Welsh singer-songwriter Marina Diamandis, known as Marina brought her electro-pop sensibility to Manchester as part...

Bickershaw Festival – 50 Year Anniversary – Book & 6 CD Set

In 1972 The Grateful Dead at the height of their fame, helped to create a unique event in a tiny village in the North of England. Organised by none other than future TV practical joker Jeremy Beadle, The Bickershaw Festival, which ran from the 5th to the 7th of May goes down as one of the most extraordinary happenings in the long history of live music in the UK.
The Light Pours Out Of Me: Biography of John McGeoch by Rory Sullivan-Burke – book review

The Light Pours Out Of Me – The authorised biography of John McGeoch by Rory Sullivan-Burke (Omnibus Press April 28th 2022 In this very enjoyable and...

Tom Robinson Band : Manchester Band On The Wall : Live Review

Tonight’s gig was a joy, Tom has assembled a great band around him, and he makes sure the gig is as much about them as about him. 

HOL: Off The Square, Manchester – live review

HOL Manchester 21st May 2022 19 year HOL owns the stage at Off The Square performing a mix of tracks from her back catalogue alongside new material....

The Script: AO Arena, Manchester – live photo review

The Script AO Arena Manchester 21st May 2022 The Script come to Manchester on the 4th date of their UK tour with a bumper 19 song greatest...

Pet Shop Boys: AO Arena, Manchester – live review

Pet Shop Boys: Dreamland The Greatest Hits Live AO Arena, Manchester 20th May 2022 Originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed twice because of the pandemic, Neil Tenant...

Marina: O2 Apollo, Manchester – live photo review

Marina | Tove Styrke | Maeve O2 Apollo, Manchester 20th May 2022 Welsh singer-songwriter Marina Diamandis, known as Marina brought her electro-pop sensibility to Manchester as part...

Whitesnake | Foreigner | Europe: AO Arena, Manchester – live review

Whitesnake / Foreigner / Europe AO Arena Manchester 18th May 2022 English rock legends Whitesnake are back on the road and midway through their UK section of...
Hater: Interview “There’s always a push and pull between states.”

At the start of the month, Swedish four-piece Hater released their new album Sincere (Fire Records). As we said about it, it's an album...
Gaye Black (Gaye Advert) : the John Robb interview

Gaye Black (Gaye Advert) : the John Robb interview Gaye Advert talks to John Robb about her art, her music and her life, growing up...
Richard Walters talks LYR, the post-rock/ambient group featuring poet laureate Simon Armitage and producer Patrick Pearson – interview

Richard Walters – with a considerable discography of his own material – represents one third of LYR (Land Yacht Regatta), a vibrant world of...
Everything is a Rhythm and Melody: An Interview with Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses and 50 Foot Wave

With the release of 50 Foot Wave’s new album Black Pearl and a UK tour currently in progress, Kristin Hersh chats about getting back...
The Imbeciles: Imbecilica – album review

The Imbeciles: Imbecilica (Via Cadiz Music) CD | LP | DL | Cassette Released on 20 May 2022 The Imbeciles second album, Imbecilica, heralds their total rebirth as...
Nrvs: Scum – single review

Nrvs: Scum (Attawalpa Records) Streaming Out Now The anonymous trio Nrvs are back with a new song, Scum, which takes us back to their post-punk roots. Accompanied yet...
Fat Earthers: Bored – album review – ‘if Wet Leg were surfer boys on drugs’

album review  Fat Earthers: Bored  (Fat Earthers) LP / DL  Out now 'Mad bastard' Isle of Wight duo Fat Earthers release debut LP. A great collection of...
3 Little Wolves: Fractured (A Bit) – single review

3 Little Wolves Fractured (A Bit) (Out Now) LTW, meet 3LW. The Black Country behemoths continue to switch sounds and slay every song. Sam Lambeth gets fractured...
Revolver – Film Review

Revolver (1973) Director: Sergio Sollima Cast: Oliver Reed, Fabio Testi & Agostina Belli Language: English (optional Italian audio with English subtitles) Runtime: 109 mins Format: Blu-ray Release Date: 16th May...
This Much I Know to Be True (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis) — film review

Audrey Golden -
This Much I Know to Be True (feat. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis) Dir. Andrew Dominik In Theatres 11th May 2022 A Nick Cave and Warren concert...
Nrvs: Scum – single review

Nrvs: Scum (Attawalpa Records) Streaming Out Now The anonymous trio Nrvs are back with a new song, Scum, which takes us back to their post-punk roots. Accompanied yet...
Apollolyptic: Bizarre – Single Review

Apollolyptic: Bizarre Video single/Streaming  Available now Apollolyptic have produced an epic debut single, that shows a new metal band with considerable potential. They have just released a striking...
Suave Punk: Petals – Single Review

Suave Punk: Petals (Pack Records) Out now Under the moniker of Suave Punk, Korean-American songwriter Justin Kim releases Petals and reveals himself as a potential new force...
Marc O: Le Dissymètre – single review and video premiere

Marc O: Le Dissymètre (Via Plastic Sound Records) YouTube Released 21 April 2022 Following on from the release in February of Marc O’s powerful and evocative debut album, L'Homme...
