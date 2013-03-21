Trending Now
Music Venue Trust announce new campaign : #OwnOurVenues : ‘get rid of the landlords that have closed venues’
Cathal Coughlan (Microdisney) RIP
We are sad to hear of the death of Cathal Coughlan, the lead singer of such bands as Microdisney and Fatima Mansions
The most important campaign so far – a plan to revolutionise the grassroots music venue sector with a long-term plan to take ownership of the freeholds of premises which house our vital live circuit and place them permanently into a ‘National Trust of Music Venues’.